Wednesday - Pet of the Week

Meet "Dale," an unassuming little Spaniel Mix who currently lives at the Lee County Animal Shelter, but wants to go home with you! Dale is our Pet of the Week, but it hasn't gone to his head. When you adopt this laid-back fellow, or other pets at the shelter, the fee includes all shots, neuter, microchip and other standard medical tests. Check out the details on the upcoming adoption event at Pet Supermarket, too.