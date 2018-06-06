Wednesday - Remembering Steve Sutton

Karla and her guests reflect on the life and service of Marine Lance Corporal Steve Sutton of Leesburg, as the 6th annual Steve Sutton Memorial Dice Run approaches. This fundraising event is a fun day that is open to all vehicles, but most importantly it supports the families of wounded and fallen armed forces, local veterans programs, and other groups working to make life better for our troops.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.