Wednesday - Remembering Steve Sutton

Wednesday - Remembering Steve Sutton

Karla and her guests reflect on the life and service of Marine Lance Corporal Steve Sutton of Leesburg, as the 6th annual Steve Sutton Memorial Dice Run approaches. This fundraising event is a fun day that is open to all vehicles, but most importantly it supports the families of wounded and fallen armed forces, local veterans programs, and other groups working to make life better for our troops. 

