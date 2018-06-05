Dougherty Co. looking at options to increase it revenue

Dougherty County will be out of money by October and unable to pay its bills, according to the County Administrator, who will bring in consultants to help commissioners find ways to increase revenue and stay out of the red.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.