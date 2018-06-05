Colquitt County Arts Center receives $14K grant

The Colquitt County Arts Center is one of 13 historic theaters across the state to win part of half-a-million dollars. A $14,000 grant will directly benefit the production side of the theater. Specifically, the theater will be switching to an LED board because the light board it had was so outdated it could no longer find replacement parts when it broke down.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.