Colquitt County Arts Center receives $14K grant

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Colquitt County Arts Center is one of 13 historic theaters across the state to win part of half-a-million dollars. A $14,000 grant will directly benefit the production side of the theater. Specifically, the theater will be switching to an LED board because the light board it had was so outdated it could no longer find replacement parts when it broke down. 

