Tuesday - 'Loving Vincent'

A truly extraordinary film, "Loving Vincent" was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and you can see it for free at the Albany Museum of Art. This fascinating work of cinematic art, both for the story and the stunning visuals, comes to Albany as part of a free movie series being offered over the summer by the Albany Recreation and Parks department.
