Tuesday - Theatre Albany presents...

Tuesday - Theatre Albany presents...

In a timely turn of events, what with the prospect of a third "Legally Blonde" movie currently in the news, Theatre Albany presents "Legally Blonde" The Musical! Karla visits with two of the leading ladies in this production, which will run for two weekends. Get the details here, plus learn about how you can even dine at the theatre before the evening shows. 

