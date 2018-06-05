Mosquitoes on the rise in Southwest Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mosquitoes on the rise in Southwest Georgia

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Before you know it you are going to be swatting away mosquitoes again. From the recent heavy rains combined with the spring heat, mosquito eggs will be hatching. It's been the perfect weather for those pesky bloodsuckers.

