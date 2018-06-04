Hahira re-opens controversial railroad crossing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hahira re-opens controversial railroad crossing

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Lawson Street Crossing is a hot topic in Hahira. The city just re-opened it after being closed for three months after a fatal crash. City leader say the company never discussed not re-opening the crossing before Georgia Department of Transportation's decision.

