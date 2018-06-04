Monday - Bike helmet giveaway, pt. 2

Karla continues her conversation with Dr. James Black, Phoebe's Medical Director for Emergency Medicine, about bicycle safety and the importance of wearing a helmet. Check out the details of a helmet giveaway event presented by Phoebe with the participation of the Pecan City Peddlers and the Albany Police Department Bicycle Division.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.