Monday - Bike helmet giveaway, pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Bike helmet giveaway, pt. 2

Karla continues her conversation with Dr. James Black, Phoebe's Medical Director for Emergency Medicine, about bicycle safety and the importance of wearing a helmet. Check out the details of a helmet giveaway event presented by Phoebe with the participation of the Pecan City Peddlers and the Albany Police Department Bicycle Division. 

Powered by Frankly