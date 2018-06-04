Monday - Bike helmet giveaway, pt. 1

Summer is here and that means more kids and families will be riding their bikes, and Phoebe wants to keep them safe. Karla talks with Dr. James Black, head of emergency medicine at Phoebe, about bicycle riding safety and the importance of wearing a helmet.
