High School Graduates receive scholarship in honor of deceased man

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Two Dougherty County band students now have help to pay for college, thanks to a scholarship fund in honor of a man killed in a crash last year. Laila's lil Community Angels Malik Inc. gave $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Dougherty and Monroe High Schools. 

