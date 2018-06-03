High School Graduates receive scholarship in honor of deceased man

Two Dougherty County band students now have help to pay for college, thanks to a scholarship fund in honor of a man killed in a crash last year. Laila's lil Community Angels Malik Inc. gave $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Dougherty and Monroe High Schools.
