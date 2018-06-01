Friday - New date for H2O Summer Splash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - New date for H2O Summer Splash

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler returns to the noon show to talk about the importance of teaching all children to swim before another senseless tragedy occurs. The kickoff of the Swim for Life Campaign is an event called H2O Summer Splash. You might remember that this was scheduled for a date in May, but due to weather has been rescheduled for June 2. 

