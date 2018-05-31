Thursday - One sweet dog, up for adoption - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - One sweet dog, up for adoption

Well, when little Roscoe came to visit, along with Jackie Grigg of the Lee County Animal Shelter, we just fell in love. Roscoe was very social and loving, and surprisingly quiet for a Chihuahua! We're all hoping he finds that forever home very soon. 

Powered by Frankly