Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, May 31 - ASU Baseball SIAC Champs

Albany State baseball entered this month's SIAC championship as the favorites at home. Even still, the Golden Rams exceeded expectations to the tune of a dominating run that ended with the programs 10th ever conference title. It was four wins in four days in early May right in the heart of ASU west campus in front of a roaring crowd. Now Scot Hemmings stands as the fifth ASU coach to win the SIAC in just his second year at the helm.