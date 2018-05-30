Release date set for woman accused of faking cancer treatments - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Release date set for woman accused of faking cancer treatments

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Abbey Arthur was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of drugs less safe, driving under the influence less safe and combined influence and failure to maintain lane in Albany back in 2017. "She had her pajamas on. She takes Ambien because she has insomnia," said Arthur's attorney.

Powered by Frankly