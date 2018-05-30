Release date set for woman accused of faking cancer treatments

Abbey Arthur was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of drugs less safe, driving under the influence less safe and combined influence and failure to maintain lane in Albany back in 2017. "She had her pajamas on. She takes Ambien because she has insomnia," said Arthur's attorney.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.