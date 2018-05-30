Wednesday - Juneteenth, then and now - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Juneteenth, then and now

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Karla's guests talk about history and the delay between the Emancipation Proclamation and the news of freedom reaching slaves in Texas, and the evolution of the modern Juneteenth celebration. Find out when and how the occasion will be observed here in Albany, Georgia. 

Powered by Frankly