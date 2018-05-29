Woman accused of faking cancer to be in court on Wednesday

A woman accused of faking cancer to get donations is set to be back in court on Wednesday for a hearing. Abbey Arthur has a second probation violation for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane charges she got in Albany back in March.
