Woman accused of faking cancer to be in court on Wednesday

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A woman accused of faking cancer to get donations is set to be back in court on Wednesday for a hearing. Abbey Arthur has a second probation violation for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane charges she got in Albany back in March. 

