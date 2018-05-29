Man found near Flint River after search - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man found near Flint River after search

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany Fire Rescue got a call from Dougherty County Police around 8:20 about a man who they thought might have been stranded in the Flint River. About 10:00, word came that the 30-year-old man had been found safe. He had been in the Flint area since Monday, when he got lost.

