Man found near Flint River after search

Albany Fire Rescue got a call from Dougherty County Police around 8:20 about a man who they thought might have been stranded in the Flint River. About 10:00, word came that the 30-year-old man had been found safe. He had been in the Flint area since Monday, when he got lost.
