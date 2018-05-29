Death investigation launched after body found at Valdosta home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Death investigation launched after body found at Valdosta home

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A death investigation has begun after crews working at a home in Valdosta discovered a body. Officials said that workers were renovating a home at Briarwood and Westwood streets when a body was found in an outdoor storage building on the property.

