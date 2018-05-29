Death investigation launched after body found at Valdosta home

A death investigation has begun after crews working at a home in Valdosta discovered a body. Officials said that workers were renovating a home at Briarwood and Westwood streets when a body was found in an outdoor storage building on the property.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.