Tuesday - Commodore Conyers Golf Tournament

The Greater Albany Area Alumni Association of Savannah State University is ready to host the 6th Annual Commodore Conyers Golf Tournament at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club. This 4-person scramble is a fundraiser to provide scholarships for deserving students, selected from 12 area counties, who wish to attend Savannah State. 

