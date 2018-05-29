Tuesday - Lee County Library is 'rockin!'

The librarians from Lee County Library are here to say "Libraries Rock!" They have planned activities for kids of all ages at all the branches, and a cool summer reading program that gives every student the opportunity to earn the title of "Hall of Fame Reader."
