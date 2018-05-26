Albany town hall meeting held to tackle diabetes awareness

Dougherty County is ranked 3-percent higher than the national average of people diagnosed with diabetes. City leaders hosted a town hall meeting Saturday to inform citizens of those numbers and hopefully make a difference.
