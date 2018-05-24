FIRST ALERT: 90% Chance Invest 90L will grow in the Gulf

Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center increased the odds to 90 percent that a tropical system could develop or will develop over the next five days in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC also said there is a 70 percent chance the disturbance could develop or will develop into a tropical system over the next two days.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.