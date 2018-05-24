FIRST ALERT: 90% Chance Invest 90L will grow in the Gulf - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: 90% Chance Invest 90L will grow in the Gulf

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center increased the odds to 90 percent that a tropical system could develop or will develop over the next five days in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC also said there is a 70 percent chance the disturbance could develop or will develop into a tropical system over the next two days. 

