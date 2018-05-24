South Georgia peanut farmers concerned by heavy rains - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia peanut farmers concerned by heavy rains

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Farmers and growers in South Georgia are very concerned by the heavy rain forecast for the holiday weekend. South Georgia peanut growers are now facing tough decisions that could cost big money for the region's economy.

Powered by Frankly