South Georgia peanut farmers concerned by heavy rains

Farmers and growers in South Georgia are very concerned by the heavy rain forecast for the holiday weekend. South Georgia peanut growers are now facing tough decisions that could cost big money for the region's economy.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.