Crisp Co. officials prep for possible flash flooding this weeken - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Crisp Co. officials prep for possible flash flooding this weekend

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Crews in Crisp County have begun working to prevent as much flooding as possible as heavy rain is expected to head into the area over the holiday weekend. It's not necessarily flooding on the lake the county's Emergency Management Agency is focusing on.

Powered by Frankly