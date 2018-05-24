Valdosta High School senior wins a free car - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta High School senior wins a free car

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

One Valdosta High School senior will not only receive a diploma but a car as well. Valdosta High School held its raffle drawing for a brand-new car on Thursday and senior Jalen Harrell was the winner of a 2012 Fiat 500.

Powered by Frankly