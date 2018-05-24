Editorial: Improvements at Chehaw - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Editorial: Improvements at Chehaw

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
It's time to celebrate something new, just in time for summer. The Parks at Chehaw continue to expand and are now wrapping up construction on their new splash pad. It's been a long time coming, and we are glad to see this finally coming to fruition. It will be the new hot place to cool down.

