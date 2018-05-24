Thursday - Inspiring future entrepreneurs

Business owner Lisa Knox Bussey had a vision, and now that 3-day event to develop entrepreneurial skills in young people is happening for the second year. The Dream Doer Nation Jr. Entrepreneur Camp for Kids is an opportunity for young aspiring business owners to learn from people who have been where they are, and want to share what they know with the next generation. Check out the details of this very affordable and beneficial program.
