Thursday - Big summer at the Albany YMCA! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Big summer at the Albany YMCA!

There are so many activities for kids at the "Y" over the summer, there was barely time for Karla and her guest to cover them all!  They tell you how to find out more about all of the great camps and their locations, as well as special programs, and how to donate to the Annual Support Campaign. Also, check out the prestigious award with which the Albany YMCA has recently been honored. 

Powered by Frankly