Wednesday - Honoring those who gave all

This Memorial Day program is well known to citizens of Albany, and the time has come around again for the Field of Crosses to be displayed in front of the Albany Mall. This year's program will feature guest speaker Captain Al Schuette, USN. Karla and her guests also pay tribute to good friend and fellow American Legion Post 30 member Marvin Mixon, who recently passed away. 

