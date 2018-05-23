Wednesday - 'Worship on the Water'

"Worship on the Water" is a unique experience hosted by Christ Episcopal Church in Cordele and happening Sunday mornings at Lake Blackshear. The traditional "Blessing of the Boats" will only take place at the first "Worship on the Water" of the season, but the weekly event will continue through the summer. Check out the details of this very special, casual worship service to which everyone is invited.
