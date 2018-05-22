Decision 2018: Georgia voters head to the polls - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Decision 2018: Georgia voters head to the polls

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Some of the most contested local races include Dougherty County's Ward 2 Commission seat and Board of Education District 2. Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor; the Republican side has five in the running.

Powered by Frankly