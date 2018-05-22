Albany announces sanitary sewage spill

The City of Albany announced late Tuesday morning that a sanitary sewage spill happened Sunday afternoon May 20. The city said the sanitary sewer overflow went into the east bank of the Flint River, just south of the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge.
