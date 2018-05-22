Tuesday - Read all about it! SCA presents...

We once again welcomed to the studio some talented students from Sherwood Christian Academy. This year's spring show is "Newsies," a rousing musical that tells an emotional story of teamwork and determination. The actors talk about the challenges of staging a musical at this extremely busy time of year, and why you won't want to miss this exuberant production.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.