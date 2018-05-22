Tuesday - Read all about it! SCA presents... - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Read all about it! SCA presents...

We once again welcomed to the studio some talented students from Sherwood Christian Academy. This year's spring show is "Newsies," a rousing musical that tells an emotional story of teamwork and determination. The actors talk about the challenges of staging a musical at this extremely busy time of year, and why you won't want to miss this exuberant production.   

Powered by Frankly