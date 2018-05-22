Tuesday - The facts about hypertension - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - The facts about hypertension

Hypertension: you might know it simply as high blood pressure. No matter what you call it, this sneaky condition (many sufferers don't know they have it) can cause a myriad of health problems. Karla talks with a cardiologist who outlines the facts about hypertension, including who is at a greater risk for that diagnosis and proven treatments for it. 

