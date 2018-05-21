Monday - Hands-on 'ed-venture' camps, pt. 2

Karla and Hannah continue their preview of the adventures awaiting the kids who attend the summer camp programs presented by Flint Riverquarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. The opportunities are many and varied, so find out how to get more information so you can get those kids enrolled.
