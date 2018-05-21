Monday - Hands-on 'ed-venture' camps, pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Hands-on 'ed-venture' camps, pt. 1

Summer is a time to make new friends, try new things, and explore the world around you. The "Ed-Venture" camps, sponsored by the Flint Riverquarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center, will provide aquatic fun, exploration and plenty of hands-on opportunities. Karla talks with Hannah Hembree of Thronateeska about the some of the specific themes on this summer's camp schedule.

