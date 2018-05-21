Albany city leaders plan new initiatives

Albany city leaders are developing new projects to help better the community. The city now has funds saved to pay for some new initiatives, like community safety officers, expanding transit service on Ledo Road and through federal funding, there will be improvements at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
