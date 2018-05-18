Dozens arrested in Cook County warrant sweep

A multi-agency task force fanned out across Cook County and arrested over 20 people who are on probation and are known gang members or affiliated with gangs on Thursday. Outstanding warrants were served on several other people.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.