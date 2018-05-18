Friday - DOCO Driving School, pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - DOCO Driving School, pt. 2

Karla and Debra Storm continue their conversation about the many services offered by the DOCO Driving School, Inc. The Risk Reduction program helps people learn to avoid risky behaviors in the future, and the Defensive Driving class trains drivers in safe driving attitudes and behaviors, and might result in lowered insurance premiums. Find out how to contact the school for more information. 

