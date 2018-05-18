Friday - DOCO Driving School, pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - DOCO Driving School, pt. 1

Karla visits with Debra Storm, owner of the DOCO Driving School, Inc., which offers a variety of lessons and classes for every kind of driver. Hear about the different programs, from driver education for the very youngest students who can't get a license without this important training, to private lessons for senior drivers who just need to refresh their skills. 

