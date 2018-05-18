Last day of school and graduation around the corner

Friday, May 18, is the last day of the 2017-2018 school year in Dougherty County marking the end of another year. And those class of 2018 grads will begin a new chapter in their books Saturday at the Albany Civic Center downtown.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.