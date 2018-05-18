After nearly 40 years, retired Marine thanks his drill instructor

The Marines are very strong in their belief that once a Marine, always a Marine. Even after nearly 40 years. One Albany retired Marine recently wanted to find to his drill instructor, who got him started as a Marine in 1980. And he managed to track him down through social media.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.