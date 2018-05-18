After nearly 40 years, retired Marine thanks his drill instructor

After nearly 40 years, retired Marine thanks his drill instructo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Marines are very strong in their belief that once a Marine, always a Marine. Even after nearly 40 years. One Albany retired Marine recently wanted to find to his drill instructor, who got him started as a Marine in 1980. And he managed to track him down through social media.

