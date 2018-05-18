Positive Direction Youth Center honors 150 students - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Positive Direction Youth Center honors 150 students

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
More than 150 students were honored in Dawson during Positive Direction Youth Center's Honors Night Thursday. Students from kindergarten to 10th grade were given awards for outstanding participation in the year-long program.  

