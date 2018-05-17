Local law enforcement memorial ceremony

Local law enforcement honored those who died in the line of duty in our area as a part of National Police Week. Agencies honored included the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, SWGA airport police, and the US Marine Corps.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.