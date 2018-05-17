Local law enforcement memorial ceremony - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Local law enforcement memorial ceremony

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Local law enforcement honored those who died in the line of duty in our area as a part of National Police Week. Agencies honored included the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, SWGA airport police, and the US Marine Corps. 

