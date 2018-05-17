LCHS book bag policy change - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

LCHS book bag policy change

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Lee County High School students will have to bring clear book bags to school during the 2017-2018 school year. The principal, Karen Hancock, said this is in response to the recent incidents at schools across the nation.

Powered by Frankly