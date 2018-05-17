Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, May 17 - Billy Glanton

The Monroe High Lady Tornadoes track team won the Class AAA title on Mother's Day weekend at Hugh Mills Stadium. Their head coach, Billy Glanton has won 12 total state championships in his career as an athlete and coach, in three different sports. He and five seniors from this year's championship team join Sports Talk for the victory lap.
