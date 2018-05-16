Naylor Community Center has grand opening - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Naylor Community Center has grand opening

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
After eight years, people who live in Naylor finally saw what was once a dream become a reality as the doors of the Naylor Community Center opened on Wednesday. "You've gotta have a place, where people can sit down and talk and let them see and know what you're trying to do in the community," said long-term resident JC Riley.

