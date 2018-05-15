Tuesday - Summer programs at the DoCo Library - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Summer programs at the DoCo Library

Karla's guest, Christina Shepherd brings the message: Libraries Rock! Dougherty County Public Libraries will offer a full calendar of events this summer for children, teenagers and even adults. Found out how you can enter into a drawing for two free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. 

