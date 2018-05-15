Tuesday - Senior Citizens' Prom

Albany's Senior Citizens' Prom always sell out, according to "Miss Tee" Taylor, who visited with Karla to talk about the annual event. This festive evening includes great music, refreshments, photos, and of course, dancing! Find out how to get your tickets, which must be purchased in advance, and about the special drawing you will be entered in when you buy those tickets.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.